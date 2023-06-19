Body pulled from Allegheny River after being spotted by boaters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River Rescue crews pulled a man's body from the Allegheny River on Monday morning.

Boaters spotted the body in the water around 7 a.m. near the southern point of Herr's Island/Washington's Landing, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the cause of the man's death and release his name.

He is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, city officials said.

The investigation continues.