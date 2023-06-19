Watch CBS News
Local News

Body pulled from Allegheny River after being spotted by boaters

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River Rescue crews pulled a man's body from the Allegheny River on Monday morning.

Boaters spotted the body in the water around 7 a.m. near the southern point of Herr's Island/Washington's Landing, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the cause of the man's death and release his name.

He is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, city officials said.

The investigation continues.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.