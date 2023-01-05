Watch CBS News
Allegheny Health Network to begin offering free cancer screenings

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Soon, people will be able to get free cancer screenings courtesy of the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute. 

The first day of screenings will be on Saturday, January 28 at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. 

Registration begins on January 4 and closes on January 20. Those who want to sign up for screening can do so by calling AHN at 412-359-6665. 

"In 2022, we performed a total of 1,628 screenings and found 381 abnormalities," said James Betler, DO, AHN radiation oncologist, system director for the Southern Region and Oncology Care Coordination, and director of AHN's screening program. "That's 381 cancers that were caught early and lives potentially saved." 

Screenings offered will be offered for breast, colon, lung, prostate, colorectal, head and neck, skin, and cervical cancers. 

Allegheny Health Network is expected to announce additional screenings throughout the year at several hospitals throughout western Pennsylvania. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 5:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

