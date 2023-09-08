Allegheny Health Network to open new neurological facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny Health Network is expanding.

The AHN Neuroscience Institute is out with plans for a new facility that it says will streamline care for thousands of patients.

The new center will be housed at the Allegheny General Hospital campus on the North Side and will serve as a one-stop destination for people seeking neurological care.

Construction of the new AHN Neuroscience Center at the corner of James and Hemlock Streets is well underway.

The five-story building will serve as a hub for the treatment and management of injuries and diseases to the brain, spine, and central peripheral nervous systems.

"If a patient has a neurological disease, care can be very fragmented," says Ashley Sedlemeyer, vice president of the Neuroscience Institute. "They have to take multiple appointments to get to see all of the different providers they might need to see or support services, and so, this is different here with our vision; we're going to bring all those resources under one roof for the patients."

The neuroscience center will be equipped with doctors who specialize in a range of brain-related conditions, along with upgraded technology such as facial recognition check-in, way-finding technology, and virtual exam rooms.

All are part of AHN's mission to provide a personalized patient care experience.

"Every patient will be assigned a navigator, and that navigator will be their personal concierge to guide them through their healthcare journey, and to be able to tell them about the resources that are available, help them navigate the care, [and] schedule their appointments," Sedlemeyer added.

The center will also expand the overall capabilities of the AHN Neuroscience Institute, welcoming more patients, both nationally and internationally.

"It's not often that you can go to one place and get everything you need without having to drive across the city or have the stress of scheduling multiple appointments, and I think that in and of itself, just, patients being able to come to one place that's hopefully collaborative and limits their stress as much as possible."

All of this comes as doctors say the demand for comprehensive care for neurological disease in our region has increased.

If all goes according to plan, this new facility will open on the campus of Allegheny General Hospital towards the end of 2024.