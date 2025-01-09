Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny Health Network introduces new program to help fight the grief of a breast cancer diagnosis

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New program focuses on mental health of stage 4 breast cancer patients
New program focuses on mental health of stage 4 breast cancer patients 01:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.

A program that focuses on the mental health of a patient diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.  When someone hears, you have cancer, it becomes not just a physical fight, but a mental one too.

"About a third of patients have severe anxiety and depression as their cancer diagnosis, it's really no surprise," said Chair of AHN Cancer Institute, David Bartlett.

At Allegheny General Hospital, a new pilot program is focusing on patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. It's a treatable disease, but there is no cure, and the mental struggle can be debilitating.

"Traditionally, I feel like mental health care is separate from physical health care and so to really be able to bridge the two and offer it like a one stop shop, I think is addressing this important need," said AHN Licensed Psychologist, Stephanie Brezinski. 

A $50,000 check was presented Wednesday morning to the hospital from A Glimmer of Hope Foundation so this program can become a reality. 

"Unfortunately, a lot of young women are metastatic. So, they're here, and they're having a bad day, or they've had a scan and they're waiting for results, they have someone to talk to," said Diana Napper, A Glimmer of Hope Foundation founder. 

Napper says partnerships matter. Money was raised through Pitch for Hope. An event where the foundation partnered with Pirates Charities.

"I do not have $50,000 in my pocket. All collectively, all the groups that are here today came together and supported this initiative," said Napper.

An initiative that will hopefully make stage-four breast cancer patients feel more cared for.

Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward

Lindsay Ward is a journalist who joined KDKA in April 2019. Lindsay is from Indiana County and is a proud IUP graduate where she studied Communications Media and Political Science.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.