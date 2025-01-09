Allegheny Health Network introduces new program to help fight the grief of a breast cancer diagnosis

New program focuses on mental health of stage 4 breast cancer patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.

A program that focuses on the mental health of a patient diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. When someone hears, you have cancer, it becomes not just a physical fight, but a mental one too.

"About a third of patients have severe anxiety and depression as their cancer diagnosis, it's really no surprise," said Chair of AHN Cancer Institute, David Bartlett.

At Allegheny General Hospital, a new pilot program is focusing on patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. It's a treatable disease, but there is no cure, and the mental struggle can be debilitating.

"Traditionally, I feel like mental health care is separate from physical health care and so to really be able to bridge the two and offer it like a one stop shop, I think is addressing this important need," said AHN Licensed Psychologist, Stephanie Brezinski.

A $50,000 check was presented Wednesday morning to the hospital from A Glimmer of Hope Foundation so this program can become a reality.

"Unfortunately, a lot of young women are metastatic. So, they're here, and they're having a bad day, or they've had a scan and they're waiting for results, they have someone to talk to," said Diana Napper, A Glimmer of Hope Foundation founder.

Napper says partnerships matter. Money was raised through Pitch for Hope. An event where the foundation partnered with Pirates Charities.

"I do not have $50,000 in my pocket. All collectively, all the groups that are here today came together and supported this initiative," said Napper.

An initiative that will hopefully make stage-four breast cancer patients feel more cared for.