Allegheny Health Network hospital employees agree to new contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Union workers at Allegheny Valley and Canonsburg hospitals are getting a raise.

The union came to an agreement with Allegheny Health Network.

Some of those employees will get raises that average up to a 26 percent increase, according to the Tribune-Review.

Allegheny Valley Hospital's union workers will get an average of 6.2 percent just this month, then an additional increase over the next three years.

Meanwhile, Canonsburg employees will get a 5.7 percent increase this month, and an 11.7 percent increase overall.