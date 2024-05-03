Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute opening seventh wig salon for cancer patients

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - For patients battling cancer, it is the biggest fight of their lives and part of that fight often is hair loss.

Today, the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute will open its seventh wig salon to help those dealing with hair loss or thinning hair as a result of their treatments.

"Hair loss can be a devastating part of the cancer journey, especially for women, and wig programs like AHN's can help ease the burden for patients facing these difficult health battles," said Laurin Scanlon, Director of Volunteer Services. "Expanding the wig program into Pittsburgh's eastern suburbs is in keeping with AHN's commitment to provide equitable access across all of the communities we serve."

The new location will be at the Forbes Cancer Institute in Monroeville on Haymaker Road.

Along with the new location opening in Monroeville, AHN already offers wig services at Allegheny General Hospital, AHN Cancer Institute - Erie, Jefferson Hospital, Wexford Hospital, and AHN Cancer Institute - Butler.

Since 2021 when AHN resumed the wig program, they have been able to distribute more than 450 wigs to patients battling cancer for free.

"Wigs can cost hundreds of dollars apiece – prices that may seem out of reach or extravagant for someone going through cancer treatment," Scanlon said. "Our wig salons can help relieve not just the emotional burden of hair loss, but also some of the financial burden of cancer care."

More information as well as donations can be made on the Allegheny Health Network website at this link.