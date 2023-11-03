Union for Allegheny General Hospital nurses says new contract is a historic deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of nurses in the Pittsburgh area are celebrating a new contract with Allegheny General Hospital.

The union called it a historic contract that could change the nursing profession in Pittsburgh.

Almost 1,300 nurses who are members of the Service Employee International Union in Pennsylvania have been at the negotiating table for a new union contract since Labor Day.

"We said in July that these negotiations would not be business as usual. We had really high expectations because we've been living with the staffing crisis for far too long," nurse Annale Yobbi said on Friday.

For years, nurses have been complaining about low staff levels and nursing burnout, putting patients at risk. They say this new contract will help keep well-trained nurses on staff instead of relying on traveling nurses.

When it comes to pay, the nurses say they scored another win. They said AHN nurses will receive an average raise of 23 percent over the life of the contract. Not only that, nurses with a BSN degree can have a starting pay of $40 an hour.

"At that exact moment, I believe I jumped out of my chair and said thank you, Jesus," nurse Angie Noel said.

Nurses have also been complaining about their safety, especially when patients turn violent and go on the attack. The new contract addresses those concerns, with AGH installing panic alarms throughout the hospital, as well as additional weapons detection systems.

The nurses also will have a lower copay for their mental health care needs.

"This is another prime example of us coming together to do something that is going to provide the level of quality nursing that we need in this region, and that's why this contract is a historical moment for this city and region," Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Some hope other hospitals in the area will take notice.

"It fills me with so much joy and hope that not only for us but other hospitals will follow suit, and we that can make these changes for everybody," Noel said.

Some say this new contract with Allegheny General Hospital will set a precedent and change what nursing looks like in Pennsylvania.