Allegheny General Hospital looking to build 3 new towers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny General Hospital is looking at the idea of expanding its hospital footprint. A master plan is calling for three new towers to be built at the Northside Hospital.

The proposal would use the property AHN already owns there. In some cases, buildings would be torn down while others would be built in underutilized space.

Drawings from the master plan for the three buildings to be built at the corners of the hospital show they would go at Sandusky and East North Avenue, Hemlock and James Street and the intersection of East North Avenue and James Street.

"It really means that a pillar of the community is investing more than it already has," Northside/North Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Gina Grone said.

The chamber said AGH has been a good neighbor in the past and their development can spur other businesses in the area. They plan to meet with the healthcare company at some point to get more details on these proposals.

"I'm looking forward to continued conversations about the impact on the neighborhood, impact on the surrounding businesses and how both residents and businesses can take advantage of this development," Grone said in her office.

The Sandusky Tower would be built around the cancer center. The parking garage would be demolished and rebuilt with the tower. The Hemlock Tower would go where a parking lot is now and connect to the hospital. The James East North Tower would replace two business buildings.

"They are the largest employer and they've had a great partnership with the local community," Pittsburgh District 1 City Councilman Bobby Wilson said.

He represents the neighborhood and said this proposal comes at a time when the city is looking to invest in that area. They plan to do streetscape projects on North Avenue near and beyond the hospital.

"It's just really going to promote what we're already investing in that neighborhood," Councilman Wilson said over the phone.

The chamber of commerce said this investment ties into the work the hospital is already doing with the workforce development in the area.

"Thinking about health care careers and diversifying their staff, reaching their closest neighbors who could have a great career in healthcare," Grone said on Friday.

There is no timeline on when this could all begin or what services would go in those towers. AHN will take this master plan to the city planning commission on June 13.