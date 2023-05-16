Allegheny County veterinary hospital employee charged with stealing drugs, cash, gift cards from facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - An Allegheny County veterinary hospital employee has been charged by Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry's office for allegedly stealing drugs, cash, and gift cards from the hospital and its employees.

Heidi Schumacher, 42, was affiliated with River Valley Veterinary Hospital in Springdale, Allegheny County when she allegedly committed the crimes.

Schumacher admitted to taking $1,100 in petty cash, as well as gift cards from the facility and other employees. A video camera feed allegedly shows Schumacher taking medications from the facility, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Schumacher allegedly printed forged prescription bottle labels and entered the locked pharmacy after hours when the clinic was closed to steal the drugs, per the release, and is accused of taking substances such as Alprazolam and Hydrocodone, among others.

"This employee was trusted with access to controlled substances and a petty cash account, and she broke that trust time and time again by stealing for a substantial period of time," Attorney General Henry said. "The defendant chose to use her position to steal drugs for her own personal needs, so she will now face the consequences of her actions."

Schumacher has been arraigned on seven felony counts of prohibited acts related to illegally acquiring and delivering the controlled substances; one felony count of forgery; one misdemeanor count of identity theft; and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, the release added.