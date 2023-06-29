Allegheny County telecommunications officer arrested on child porn charges

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Allegheny County telecommunications officer was arrested on child pornography charges.

County police said a search warrant at 46-year-old Robert Bookshar's home in Turtle Creek on Thursday turned up several electronic devices with images and videos of child pornography.

Bookshar has worked as a telecommunications officer with Allegheny County Emergency Services since 2014. He was placed on indefinite unpaid leave Thursday after the charges became known, police said.

The investigation into Bookshar began at the end of May when police in Tampa, Florida, contacted county police detectives on the Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force.

Bookshar is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.