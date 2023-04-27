Allegheny County unveils line-up for free Summer Concert Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County unveiled the line-up for its free Summer Concert Series and the schedules for Movies in the Parks and Park in the Park.

The South Park Amphitheater will host 14 free performances, all of which will start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays with one exception. Highlights in the lineup include fan-favorite Summer of Love; The Dazz Band, which won a Grammy for "Let it Whip"; and Fastball, a Texas band whose song "The Way" topped the American rock charts and was in a recent episode of the show "Ted Lasso."

The Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater will also host 14 free performances at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, again with one exception. Hartwood will feature acts like Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, considered by many to be the best traditional country touring act today; multi-platinum-selling band WAR; and Fitz and the Tantrums, known for hits like "Hand Clap" and "The Walker."

The Summer Concert Series will close out with the 23rd Annual Allegheny County Music Festival, which will have an 80s theme this year and will be headlined by Men Without Hats, the group behind "Safety Dance."

Movies in the Parks will also return with films like "Encanto," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Turning Red" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Starting June 22, families can bring blankets or lawn chairs for free movies in the park starting at dusk.

The car cruise series Park in the Park also returns, kicking off on May 7 at the South Park VIP Parking Lot. The schedule includes four events through September and will also have music and food trucks.

A full line-up of all the county's summer events can be found online.