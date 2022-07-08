Allegheny County suing Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid over opioid epidemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County is suing several major players in the pharmaceutical world in relation to the opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit names CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, saying that the retailers contributed to the epidemic.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the county claims that from 2006 to 2014, the companies distributed more opioids than needed.

The suit reads that instead of monitoring and restricting the doses, the retailers profited on the deadly epidemic.

The companies haven't commented on the lawsuit.