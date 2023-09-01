Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Sheriffs warn of fake warrant letter scam

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another set of scammers have been using a fake warrant letter to steal money and personal information. 

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, the letter targets unsuspecting victims and claims to be deputies. 

They go on to ask people to pay a fine over the phone. 

The county sheriffs once again are reminding the public they never discuss cases or ask for money over the phone. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 5:00 AM

