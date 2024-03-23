Allegheny County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing phone scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office is warning about an increase in phone scams.

The office says it's been happening over the past 10 days, and the scams seem to be targeting professionals in the medical and education fields.

They say scammers are calling and telling people they've either missed jury duty or an order to testify in a case.

The scammers say the person is subject to arrest unless they pay a fine. The payment is always requested via gift cards or payment apps.

Officials say that's a tipoff that it's not a legitimate claim.

If you get one of these calls, you are asked to report it to the sheriff's office.