Allegheny County Sheriff's Office apprehends Penn Hills man wanted since August 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Penn Hills fugitive wanted since August 2023 was apprehended by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Trevon Boddy, 24, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of carrying a firearm without a license. Following the plea, Boddy was sentenced to three years probation.

In August 2023, Judge Evashavik-DiLucente issued a bench warrant for Boddy after he failed to show up for a violation hearing.

Detectives from the sheriff's office were informed that Boddy was residing at his mother's address along Pennwood Drive in Penn Hills, according to a press release from Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus. Detectives on Saturday arrived at the address and were able to apprehend Boddy without incident, Sherrif Kraus added.

Boddy has since been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.