Allegheny County Sheriff's office announces arrest of man wanted after 9 months on the run

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced on Thursday morning that a man who had been on the run for nearly nine months has been taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Donte Robinson-Veranon has been on the run since August 2023 when he failed to appear in court for a probation violation connected to cases that involved theft and firearms violations.

Detectives learned that he was located at an apartment in North Versailles.

On Thursday, detectives went to the apartment and Robinson-Veranon attempted to flee out of the back window but ultimately failed, returning to the apartment.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the apartment found a firearm inside a laundry basket inside of a child's room. When detectives checked the firearm, they learned it had been stolen.

Robinson-Veranon was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and now along with the charges included in the bench warrant, he is now facing new charges of receiving stolen property and two more firearm violations.