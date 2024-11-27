Allegheny County Sheriff's K-9 honored for finding missing person with dementia 2 miles from care facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — K-9 Ranger with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office earned some recognition this week after authorities said he helped find a person with dementia who had wandered more than 2 miles away from a care facility.

Ranger and his handler Deputy Jeff Belback were presented with a certificate of recognition by District Judge Matt Rudzki of Sharpsburg for their "outstanding work" in October.

On Oct. 9, the sheriff's office said O'Hara Township police asked Belback and K-9 Ranger for help with finding a 65-year-old with dementia who had wandered from a care facility on Harts Run Road.

Once they got to the scene, Belback used a blanket from the care facility, which allowed Ranger to get the scent. Ranger was able to track the missing patient from Harts Run Road onto Dorseyville Road and then onto Glen David Drive, about 2.4 miles from the care facility, the sheriff's office said.

The patient was found unhurt and was returned to the care facility.

Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus and our staff want to thank District Judge Matt Rudzki of Sharpsburg for inviting us out to his... Posted by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 26, 2024

"Just another example of why K9 Ranger is the best Bloodhound in the Commonwealth," the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

K-9 Ranger returned to work in August after receiving treatment for oral melanoma. Ranger was sent to Virginia for special treatments, including surgery and electrochemotherapy for several months. He hasn't missed a beat since coming back to work, helping sniff out a man accused of holding up a bank less than two weeks after his return.