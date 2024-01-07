Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest man with stolen gun following South Side traffic stop
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody and two guns were taken off of the street following a traffic stop on the South Side earlier this week.
According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on Friday 33-year-old Theodore Elliot was pulled over at the Sunoco gas station on Arlington Avenue and 18th Street on the South Side after a brief chase.
Elliot was asked to exit his vehicle but refused to cooperate with the detectives once he was out of the vehicle.
They were able to find a gun on his person and at that point, he admitted to having another gun in the vehicle.
Detectives learned that the gun had been stolen more than a year ago.
He is now facing multiple charges and is awaiting arraignment.
