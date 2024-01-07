Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest man with stolen gun following South Side traffic stop

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested with stolen guns
Man arrested with stolen guns 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody and two guns were taken off of the street following a traffic stop on the South Side earlier this week. 

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on Friday 33-year-old Theodore Elliot was pulled over at the Sunoco gas station on Arlington Avenue and 18th Street on the South Side after a brief chase. 

Elliot was asked to exit his vehicle but refused to cooperate with the detectives once he was out of the vehicle. 

They were able to find a gun on his person and at that point, he admitted to having another gun in the vehicle. 

Detectives learned that the gun had been stolen more than a year ago. 

He is now facing multiple charges and is awaiting arraignment. 

First published on January 7, 2024 / 9:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

