Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest man with stolen gun following South Side traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody and two guns were taken off of the street following a traffic stop on the South Side earlier this week.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on Friday 33-year-old Theodore Elliot was pulled over at the Sunoco gas station on Arlington Avenue and 18th Street on the South Side after a brief chase.

Elliot was asked to exit his vehicle but refused to cooperate with the detectives once he was out of the vehicle.

They were able to find a gun on his person and at that point, he admitted to having another gun in the vehicle.

Detectives learned that the gun had been stolen more than a year ago.

He is now facing multiple charges and is awaiting arraignment.