Allegheny County sheriff announces arrest of teenage suspect for May 2021 shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced that a McKeesport teenager is in custody for the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in May 2021.

Anthony Gibson, 18 years old from McKeesport, was charged in May 2021 for exiting a vehicle on Miller Avenue in Clairton and firing multiple shots. Two of those shots hit a 16-year-old girl in the back and leg, sending her to the hospital.

Gibson was just 16 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult with aggravated assault and gun violations.

This week, detectives learned that Gibson was at a residence in Sheraden and he was taken into custody on Thursday night without incident.

He is now being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.