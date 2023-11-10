Allegheny County announces plans for over 450 shelter beds this winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After adding dozens of shelter beds to Second Avenue Commons next week, Allegheny County said it will be able to accommodate 450 people this winter.

The Department of Human Services announced on Thursday that its work to expand shelter capacity has increased the number of beds by 65% from two years ago.

The county said it now has 370 beds, and on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., it'll open 80 overflow beds at Second Avenue Commons.

"Our work is not done, but I'm really pleased that our work with partners to open Second Avenue Commons, and our collaboration with other providers to increase year-long and overflow capacity has allowed us to serve even more people," said Department of Human Services Director Erin Dalton in a news release. "Because of these efforts, we expect to be able to accommodate over 450 individuals by the start of winter, should we need that capacity."

The announcement comes after the city started to tear down a homeless encampment along First Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said there are no plans to reopen the Smithfield Street shelter this year, which nearby business owners complained about.

The county said it partnered with Pittsburgh on a severe weather action plan for the harshest winter nights, activating an emergency facility if the overflow reaches capacity or if there are problems at a shelter. People who show up at Second Avenue Commons will be taken to the emergency location.

A complete list of shelters with contact information and other details can be found on Allegheny Connect's website.