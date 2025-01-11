Multiple police departments called to standoff in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County and Ross police have been called to the scene of a standoff in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 300 block of Tadmar Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers were looking for an individual with a warrant inside a house.

An officer later saw and approached the wanted individual, who was seen pacing around, loading a handgun, and aiming it, according to a news release from the Ross Police Department.

The reported individual is not permitted to possess a firearm under state law.

The suspect is "an individual who has been known to be a danger to himself and others," the news release added.

Contact was made via phone, and the man refused to leave the house. The North Hills Special Response Team has responded to the scene, while county police are providing armor support.

The individual allegedly shot arrows at SRT officers and made several verbal threats, according to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Police Department.

Negotiations with the individual are ongoing as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.