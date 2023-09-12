Allegheny County launches online Recycling Drop-Off Finder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County is launching an online tool to help residents find drop-off places for recyclable items not usually accepted at the curb.

The Recycling Drop-Off Finder will help residents figure out what to do with hard-to-recycle items like batteries, electronics and tires. The county said it's also helpful for residents living in one of the 14 communities that don't have curbside recycling.

The finder has a searchable database with a map and users can filter the resource through several categories and search for specific materials or zip codes.

The county said the finder will be reviewed and updated regularly, and users can provide feedback and make suggestions about future additions.

The tool is a collaboration between the departments of Health, Sustainability and Information Technology.