Pop-up events to distribute free naloxone in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several pop-up events across Allegheny County will distribute free naloxone to help decrease overdoses.
Events are scheduled from April through July, starting with one at The Elks on Cedar Avenue on the North Side Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.
The Allegheny County Health Department said naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is an antidote medication that can reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose. The health department said it's a safe medication with no abuse potential, and it won't endanger someone who is given it but isn't having an overdose.
More information can be found at harmreductionallegheny.org.
A full list of all the other events can be found below:
- Tuesday, April 4th - 12-4p - McKeesport (Kelly Park) 6th & Walnut Street 15132
- Wednesday, April 12th - 10a-2p - Southside - Onala Recovery Center - 1625 W. Carson St. 15219
- Friday, April 14th - 12-4p - East Liberty - East Liberty Presbyterian Church - 116 S. Highland Ave. 15206 We will be on the side facing Penn Ave.
- Tuesday, April 18th- 12p-4p - McKees Rocks- Hays Manor - 1205 Locust St. 15136
- Tuesday, April 25th - 12p-4p - Mt. Oliver - Clocktower - Hays & Brownsville Rd. 15210
- Friday, May 5th - 12p-4p - Uptown - Amplify Church - 1600 Fifth Ave. 15219
- Tuesday, May 9th - 12p-4p - Homewood - Homewood House - 7130 Frankstown Ave 15208
- Wednesday, May 17th - 12p-4p - Bellevue - The Center of Bellevue - 2 N Sprague Ave 15202
- Tuesday, May 23rd - 12p-4p - Clairton - Millvue - 1410 Marion Circle 15025
- Wednesday, May 31st - 12p-4p - Hill District - C.O.R.C Sidewalk - 1860 Centre Ave 15219
- Tuesday, June 6th - 12p-4p - Southside - Esser Plaza - 12th & Carson St. 15203
- Tuesday, June 13th - 12p-4p - Stowetownship/McKees Rocks - Meyers Ridge - 901 Gray St. 15136
- Thursday, June 15th – 12-4p – Hazelwood 4944 Second Ave. 15207
- Tuesday, June 21st - 12p-4p - Tarentum - LOCATION TBD
- Tuesday, June 27th – 12-4p – East Hills Community Center 2291 Wilner Dr. 15221
- Wednesday, June 28th - 9a-12p - Sharpsburg - Allegheny County District Courthouse - 1205 Main St. 15215
- Friday, July 7th - 12p-4p - Braddock - Hollanders Lot - 910 Braddock Ave 15104
- Tuesday, July 11th - 12p-4p -Northside - The Elks - 400 Cedar Ave 15212
- Thursday, July 20th - 12p-4p - McKeesport - Crawford Village - 2901 Brownlee St 15132
- Tuesday, July 25th - 12p-4p - Natrona Heights - Park Sheldon - 2008 Broadview Blvd 15065
- Monday, July 31st - 12p-4p - Northside - Northview Heights - 533 Mt. Pleasant Rd. 15214
