Pop-up events to distribute free naloxone in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several pop-up events across Allegheny County will distribute free naloxone to help decrease overdoses.

Events are scheduled from April through July, starting with one at The Elks on Cedar Avenue on the North Side Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department said naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is an antidote medication that can reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose. The health department said it's a safe medication with no abuse potential, and it won't endanger someone who is given it but isn't having an overdose.

More information can be found at harmreductionallegheny.org.

