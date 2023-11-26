Watch CBS News
Allegheny County police called to stabbing in Lincoln Borough

LINCOLN, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police have been called to a stabbing in Lincoln Borough.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed police activity on Creek Street in Lincoln Borough before 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Lincoln Borough police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Homicide Unit to investigate the stabbing. 

KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd later reported that a man was stabbed, and another man is in custody after what started as a domestic dispute. 

Police confirmed the victim was stabbed in the chest and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.  

Responding officers also noticed a car teetering on the edge of a cliff with a child inside the vehicle, but the child was later rescued by officers.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

