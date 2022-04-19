Allegheny County police set up drop off sites for National Drug Take Back Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can bring your unwanted, expired, or unused medications to police so the drugs can be destroyed safely.

Two collection sites have been set up:

North Park Police Station

700 West Ridge Drive, McCandless

South Park Police Station

1801 Brownsville Road, South Park

Over-the-counter, controlled substance or prescription-required drugs are included in the take-back. Tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids will be accepted in packaging.

Syringes will not be accepted due to safety reasons.

Substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine will not be taken.

The event is anonymous. No questions asked or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel to anyone submitting medications, police said.