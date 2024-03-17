Watch CBS News
Allegheny County police searching for Homestead robbery suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing charges, including robbery and terroristic threats, after a string of armed robberies in Homestead.

Allegheny County police say they're searching for 25-year-old Michael Lipovsik after he robbed several businesses on Waterfront Drive.

During each incident, multiple victims reported to police that Lipovsik pulled out a gun and demanded cash, threatening to shoot the victims.

If you see him, police say do not approach him; call 911.  

First published on March 17, 2024 / 7:53 PM EDT

