Allegheny County Police issue warning over nationwide scam involving hot air balloon festival

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are warning the public of a scam that's going on throughout the country, including right here in the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny County Police say that several people showed up over the weekend looking for a hot air balloon festival that they had bought pre-paid tickets for.

Police say the event was advertised to be taking place along Buffalo Drive in South Park -- but there was no such event happening.

According to police, it appears that this type of event being advertised is part of a nationwide scam that's going on. 

Police are now investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 1:37 AM EDT

