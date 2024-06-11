Allegheny County Police issue warning over nationwide scam involving hot air balloon festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are warning the public of a scam that's going on throughout the country, including right here in the Pittsburgh area.
Allegheny County Police say that several people showed up over the weekend looking for a hot air balloon festival that they had bought pre-paid tickets for.
Police say the event was advertised to be taking place along Buffalo Drive in South Park -- but there was no such event happening.
According to police, it appears that this type of event being advertised is part of a nationwide scam that's going on.
Police are now investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.