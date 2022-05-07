Allegheny County Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of assaulting an officer

WHITEHALL (KDKA) - Police now know the identity of a man accused of dragging an officer after failing to comply during a traffic stop.

Last Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., police in Whitehall pulled over a DUI suspect on Clairton Boulevard and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

However, the passenger was non-compliant and jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle, and as officers attempted to remove him, he grabbed one of the officers and put the car in drive, dragging the officer more than 200 feet.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Today, police named 27-year-old Alphonso Francis as the suspect.

Allegheny County Police

He is facing charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, recklessly endangering another person, firearms violations, and driving under suspicion.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

