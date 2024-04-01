Allegheny County police, fire marshal looking to identify man in connection with Rustic Ridge house explosion
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department and county fire marshal are requesting the public's help to identify a man who could be connected to the deadly Rustic Ridge house explosion from last year.
In a post on Facebook, the police department stressed that the man is not accused of any wrongdoing, but investigators have had difficulty identifying the man, and they believe he may have information related to the house explosion.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office at 412-473-2631 or the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.