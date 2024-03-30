Allegheny County police investigating deadly shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers were notified at 6:12 p.m. Saturday of a shooting in the 25 block of North Second Street in Duquesne.

First responders found an adult male victim shot in the chest. The victim died at the scene, according to police.

Two individuals were detained by responding officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.