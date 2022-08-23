Allegheny County police charge man accused of assaulting 2 people with gun in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- A man is in police custody, charged with assaulting two people with a gun late Monday night in Clairton.

Lerrick Williams, 31, of Mt. Oliver, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license.

Williams is accused of using the gun to attack a man and a woman on Marion Circle, police said. Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, but instead found the pair suffering from head injuries.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Neither was shot, police said.

Clairton officers tracked Williams down at a nearby bus stop where they arrested him.

He's in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).