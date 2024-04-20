Allegheny County police arrest Etna man following shots-fired incident

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police have arrested an Etna man following a shots-fired incident at a residence.

Just before midnight on Friday, Etna Borough police were dispatched to the 50 block of Cherry Street after a woman had reported gunfire had entered her home.

Responding officers determined that a bullet had gone through a wall from the attached residence next door.

Etna police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigation Unit and began an investigation, according to a report from the Allegheny County police.

Officers contacted four men in the next-door residence, finding a single shell casing on the kitchen floor.

Officers determined through interviews that Richard Kennelly, 48, had arrived at the residence and demanded money from one of the men inside the home.

Kennelly pulled out a handgun following a verbal altercation and began threatening one of the men before physically assaulting that person and firing two shots. The gunfire struck no one.

Kennelly was taken into custody at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.