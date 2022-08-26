Allegheny County nominates five candidates for police review board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has chosen to nominate five candidates to its police review board.

This decision comes after council members originally planned to elect just four candidates.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the council voted to nominate Pitt professor Richard Garland, McKeesport community leader Keith Murphy, Carlow Ethics Director J. Leavitt Pearl, former state representative David Mayernik, and ACMU Technology Director Lynn Banaszak.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is expected to nominate four additional members to the nine-seat board.