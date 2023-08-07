Watch CBS News
One of Allegheny County's most wanted fugitives arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) -- A Duquesne man considered one of Allegheny County's most wanted fugitives was arrested in Ohio after nearly two years on the run. 

Jordan Lattimer has been a fugitive since September 2021 and is wanted on multiple bench warrants involving more than a dozen charges, including several counts of aggravated assault, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. 

Detectives said they learned last month that Lattimer was staying at an address in Columbus. The sheriff's office said they reached out to Columbus police and officers were able to find Lattimer and take him into custody. 

Lattimer is in jail in Ohio awaiting extradition back to Allegheny County. 

