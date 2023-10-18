Allegheny County Jail union president charged with impersonating officer, harassment at high school football game

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The president of the Allegheny County Jail union is charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment at a high school football game, according to court paperwork.

The criminal complaint says a West Mifflin Area School District security officer was working the parking lot near the high school stadium during a football game around 7:30 on Friday when a car with Brian Englert in the passenger seat pulled up and tried to get into the restricted lot.

The officer said Englert showed a badge and said he was "law enforcement," which the security officer took to mean he was trying to use his badge as a way to get into the preferred parking area. The security officer said he didn't want to argue, so he let Englert in.

The criminal complaint says Englert is a correctional officer but doesn't have any "actual law enforcement authority or arrest authority."

During halftime, police said Englert showed up at the district's sponsored hospitality room, which is "invitation only" for school officials, knocked on the door and pushed his way into the room. He then took two water bottles, which the athletic director explained to Englert are bought by the booster program and are meant for members of the football team.

Before leaving, police said Englert shouted, "You know where to find me and I have something waiting for you!" at the people in the room. The people inside told police that they believed Englert's challenge to meet him outside was a threat of violence.

During an interview, Englert denied showing his badge or identifying himself as a law enforcement officer as a way to get into the restricted area. Police said in an earlier phone interview, he said he identified himself as "law enforcement" but he said, "I mean, I think I was following your line of questioning, but in reality, I am a sworn law enforcement officer."

According to the criminal complaint, Englert told police he was let into the hospitality suite and denied any sort of confrontation with anyone in the room.

Police said there were multiple signs posted in the area of the hospitality room saying "authorized personnel only" and "do not enter West Mifflin athletes only." Englert told police he's never seen the signs and while officers took pictures of them, those pictures could have been taken after he left.

Englert was charged with impersonating a public servant, defiant trespasser and harassment.