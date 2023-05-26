Allegheny County Jail inmate dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Thursday, the county announced.

In a release, the county said the 60-year-old man was booked in the jail on May 22 on a bench warrant for retail theft in another county.

The release said the man was found unresponsive on Thursday around 4 p.m. and CPR was performed. He was pronounced dead in the jail.

Police are investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.