Allegheny County Jail inmate dies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Thursday, the county announced. 

In a release, the county said the 60-year-old man was booked in the jail on May 22 on a bench warrant for retail theft in another county.

The release said the man was found unresponsive on Thursday around 4 p.m. and CPR was performed. He was pronounced dead in the jail. 

Police are investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:28 PM

