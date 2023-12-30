Allegheny County Jail expanding treatment program for opioid use disorder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Jail is now expanding its treatment program for inmates who are suffering from opioid use disorder.

Inmates can now get access to suboxone without a prescription. The program also includes individual and group therapy.

According to UPMC, the Pittsburgh region is among the hardest hit by the growing epidemic of opioid use disorder.

The City of Pittsburgh's opioid overdose dashboard shows there have been a total of 1,590 overdose deaths.

If you or someone close to you needs help for a substance use disorder, talk to your doctor. Or you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.