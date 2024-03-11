Former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer charged with assaulting inmate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A now ex-corrections officer is charged with assaulting an incarcerated person at the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County police said 49-year-old Robert Veith of Plum no longer works for the county after he allegedly punched an inmate multiple times, even after the victim had been tased.

The alleged assault happened when officers were conducting window checks of cells in the jail. Allegheny County Police said they were called in to investigate on Jan. 3.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video and it showed the victim and Veith talking. During the conversation, police said Veith punched the incarcerated individual multiple times. A responding supervisor deployed a taser, and police said Veith continued to strike the inmate, even after he had fallen to the ground.

After police consulted with the district attorney's office, county police charged Veith via summons with harassment, official oppression and simple assault.