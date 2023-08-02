Allegheny County issues notice of data breach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has released limited details on a data breach.

According to the county, they were affected by a global cybersecurity incident impacting the popular file transfer tool, MOVEit.

The breach allowed a group of cybercriminals to access county files on May 28 and 29.

The hackers claim they're only interested in business data and deleted files from the county.

However, the county said they could have personal information from Social Security numbers to health information.

The county is recommending those who may be concerned they are affected by the breach should monitor their credit for things such as new credit inquiries, new accounts opened, delinquent payments, and other things that would imply their identity was stolen.

They also recommend using CyberScan which monitors the dark web, identity theft insurance, and managed identity recovery services.

You can see the full details on the county website at this link.