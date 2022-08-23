Allegheny County Heath Department to treat local neighborhoods for mosquitoes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department said it is time to treat some areas for mosquitoes in the South Side and West End neighborhoods.
Collected samples tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Crews will be spraying this Thursday night from 8 PM to 11 PM. The pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.