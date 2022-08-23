Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Heath Department to treat local neighborhoods for mosquitoes

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department said it is time to treat some areas for mosquitoes in the South Side and West End neighborhoods.

Collected samples tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Crews will be spraying this Thursday night from 8 PM to 11 PM. The pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

