Allegheny County Health Department shuts down Noble Asian Grocery due to multiple violations

Asian grocery store ordered to close by health department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered the Noble Asian Grocery on Saw Mill Run Boulevard to close.

A recent inspection found boxes of food in dirt and kimchi in a cooler with severe black mold-like growths on it.

In a repeat violation, bags of bulk frozen squid, sausage chicken feet, chicken livers, and fresh beef and pork all were found with "not for retail sale" labels.

They also found that the building lacks a three-compartment sink required to wash and sanitize food contact surfaces.

It was also open as plumbing work was actively in progress.

There is no timetable for the grocery's reopening.

The full report can be found here.