Allegheny County Health Department shuts down gentlemen's club due to multiple violations

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department has announced the closure of a gentlemen's club in Bloomfield due to multiple health code violations.

According to the health department, Medusa's Lair on Morewood Avenue was found to have inadequate contamination prevention, a dishwasher that was not sanitizing, a lack of hot water, and improper usage of toxic items.

During the health department's inspection of the club, they found foods such as raw beef tenderloin resting on top of cheese which could cause food contamination leading to illness for patrons.

They also found that the bar did not have a three-compartment sink available to clean glasses, silverware, and other dishes that patrons use.

It was also discovered that the club did not have hot water.

Among other violations, inspectors found rodent bait and pest control strips at the bar in some of the closets. They also observed that curtains were placed in front of the bathrooms rather than doors.

The health department ordered Medusa's Lair to close and also said they may issue additional orders regarding the installation of a sink to be used during business hours.