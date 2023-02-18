Allegheny County reporting rise in norovirus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It wouldn't be winter unless some sort of virus or bug was going around. The Allegheny County Health Department is seeing a rise in a stomach bug that is highly contagious.

In most cases, you shouldn't have to end up at the hospital. Doctors say you just have to let it run its course.

According to the health department, there has been a spike in norovirus cases since mid-January.

To you and me, norovirus is better known as the stomach bug.

"It will pass. You just have to stay hydrated, stay near a bathroom, take care of yourself," AHN Medical Director of Employee Health Services Dr. Randolph Peters said.

The symptoms include vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. They will usually last for about two to three days, but it's best you still stay away from others even after you get better, as it's highly contagious.

"It always shows up in winter months, but anywhere it shows up, it tends to show up in clusters," Dr. Peters said.

The health department said they've had about eight outbreaks and they have varying numbers of cases for each one. It's usually places like nursing homes, sports facilities and schools.

"The CDC is reporting we're seeing more outbreaks than normal this time of year," Dr. Kristen Mertz with the ACHD said.

That's due in part to the last few years of COVID mitigation efforts. People were farther apart, and they were masking. Now the virus is spreading more without these efforts in place.

"We're tending to see a little more than we have for the past couple years," Dr. Mertz said.

So, what can you do to make sure you don't get it or spread it? The answer is going to sound familiar.

"It's going to make me sound like your mom: Wash your hands, wash your hands, and when you think you've washed your hands wash them again," Dr. Peters said.

Afterwards, make sure you don't prepare food for others to prevent further spread.

If you do unfortunately get it, make sure you clean anything you touch and try to use bleach to get rid of the virus.