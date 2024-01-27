Allegheny County Health Department reaches agreement with U.S. Steel for incidents at Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - U.S. Steel and the Allegheny County Health Department have reached an agreement on the Clairton plant fire in 2018 as well as power outages at the plant in 2019 and 2022.

Under this agreement, U.S. Steel will contribute $4.5 million to projects supporting public health and air quality improvement in the Mon Valley.

The company will also invest more than $19 million worth of upgrades to the facility.

"This settlement is a win for the people of Allegheny County," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "We all deserve clean air, and when polluters violate clean air standards, they must be held accountable. I want to thank all the co-plaintiffs and the team at the Allegheny County Health Department who diligently worked on this case for more than five years to find a resolution that delivered economic investments for the Mon Valley and put critical pollution controls into place that benefit everyone in the region."

That agreement is pending approval in court on Monday.