Allegheny County Health Department launches program for at-home STD testing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More and more people are testing positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea in Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

And while the department said testing is key to stopping the spread of STIs, people can sometimes feel uncomfortable getting a test or have no way to go get tested. That's why the department launched a new at-home testing pilot program on Wednesday.

Through the program, Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 can request tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia online. The tests get mailed to your house, you provide a sample, you mail it back to the lab, and then you can review the results online.

If you test positive, somebody from the health department will contact you with treatment options and resources.

"In Allegheny County, chlamydia rates are highest among females 15 to 24 years of age. Incidence of gonorrhea is highest among males 20 to 29 years and females 15 to 24 years," said ACHD medical epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz. "Testing is key to stopping the spread and thus reducing the rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea. Women who are sexually active and under 25 years of age and all men who have sex with men should be screened at least annually."

The ACHD said it's also seeing an increase in syphilis and HIV.

Depending on how well the pilot program goes, the department might consider expanding the at-home testing for those and other STDs as well.

The department said it will evaluate the success of this program once it gets about 500 test requests. To request one, click here.