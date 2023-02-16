Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Health Department launching online immunization scheduling tool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department is launching a new tool to help people with their vaccinations. 

The immunization clinic is adopting an online self-scheduling option. 

"At the clinic, we are always looking for ways to improve the patient experience," explained ACHD Deputy Director for Clinical Services Dr. Barbara Nightingale. "Our new self-scheduling tool will reduce or eliminate the time a patient spends filling out forms and allow them to see one of our nurses faster." 

The free "MyChart" app is already used by Allegheny Health Network. 

It will now help patients and immunization clinics keep track of appointments, their records, and more. 

