US Steel fined $450K for pollution violations at Clairton Coke Works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel over $450,000 for violations at the Clairton Coke Works.

The stipulated penalties are for Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations during the first quarter of 2022, the health department said.

Following a 2019 agreement between U.S. Steel and the health department, 90% of the penalties will be paid to a trust for impacted communities and the remaining 10 percent will go to the Clean Air Fund.

In March, U.S. Steel also had to pay over $850,000 in stipulated penalties for violations at the Coke Works during the last three quarters of 2021.