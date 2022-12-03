Watch CBS News
Local News

US Steel fined $450K for pollution violations at Clairton Coke Works

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/2)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/2) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel over $450,000 for violations at the Clairton Coke Works. 

The stipulated penalties are for Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations during the first quarter of 2022, the health department said. 

Following a 2019 agreement between U.S. Steel and the health department, 90% of the penalties will be paid to a trust for impacted communities and the remaining 10 percent will go to the Clean Air Fund. 

In March, U.S. Steel also had to pay over $850,000 in stipulated penalties for violations at the Coke Works during the last three quarters of 2021. 

First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.