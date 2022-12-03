US Steel fined $450K for pollution violations at Clairton Coke Works
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel over $450,000 for violations at the Clairton Coke Works.
The stipulated penalties are for Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations during the first quarter of 2022, the health department said.
Following a 2019 agreement between U.S. Steel and the health department, 90% of the penalties will be paid to a trust for impacted communities and the remaining 10 percent will go to the Clean Air Fund.
In March, U.S. Steel also had to pay over $850,000 in stipulated penalties for violations at the Coke Works during the last three quarters of 2021.
