Allegheny County Health Department expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccination to include more people at a higher risk of being infected.

Included in the eligibility are gay men and men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners, straight women, transgender, and non-binary people.

"Allegheny County's allotment of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine has allowed the Health Department and its partners to vaccinate those at highest risk for contracting monkeypox, to this point," explained Dr. Barbara Nightingale, ACHD's Deputy for Clinical Services. "After working with the Department of Health and assessing the needs of our community, we believe we have enough vaccine and a need to expand eligibility."

There are several community healthcare providers offering the vaccines.

Allies for Health + Wellbeing, 5913 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Metro Community Health Center, 1789 S Braddock Ave #410, Pittsburgh, PA 15218



Central Outreach Wellness Center, 127 Anderson Street, Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (only vaccinating current patients)

AHN Positive Health Clinic, 1307 Federal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (only vaccinating current patients)

UPMC Center of Care for Infectious Diseases, 3601 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (only vaccinating current patients)



The Allegheny County Health Department also said they are continuing to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to expand vaccine eligibility.