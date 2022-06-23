Allegheny County GOP chair Sam DeMarco interviewed by FBI in 2020 election probe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV has confirmed that FBI agents interviewed the chairman of the Allegheny County Republican party, Sam DeMarco, on Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

The news was first reported by our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

DeMarco was questioned as part of a nationwide probe into the Trump campaign's attempt to send alternate electors from key swing states to Washington, D.C.

DeMarco was one of 20 Republicans to sign on to a slate of alternate electors. In a statement to KDKA, he said he agreed to serve as an elector only in the event Trump would win in court.

You can see his full statement below:

"The matter reported in the Post-Gazette story is routine and clearly demonstrates that my conduct was open, above-board, and predicated solely on protecting President Trump's legal rights should he prevail in court. That is why I agreed to serve as an elector solely in the event the president prevailed in his legal challenge to the Pennsylvania vote. While I thought I was speaking off-the-record to the Post-Gazette reporter, it is clear that my explanation made clear the circumstances under which the Pennsylvania Trump electors were selected. When we did not win in court, the matter ended. It is unfortunate that the story was promoted with such breathless excitement, touting it as "exclusive" when the only thing exclusive about it was the excitement in the PG newsroom over a very routine story being played out across the country as the Biden justice department hunts Republicans."