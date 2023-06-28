Allegheny County fire marshal: Leave fireworks to the pros
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown wants to remind people to leave fireworks to the professionals.
He said despite the recent rain, there are still drought conditions and wildfire risks.
"Fireworks and celebrations go together – particularly in the Pittsburgh region," Brown said in a county-issue release Monday. "But fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burn and eye injuries to individuals, and elevate the risk of setting off a wildfire too."
Fireworks start more than 18,500 fire per year and cause an average of $43 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
More than 8,500 acres have been burnt across Pennsylvania, the release said.
The release also shared a list of tips if you do plan to set off your own fireworks.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Even sparklers can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees.
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves and flammable materials.
- Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.
- Keep a bucket of water handy, or garden hose, in case of a malfunction or fire.
- Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.
- Be sensitive to neighbors and their pets and to military veterans or others who may have difficulty with loud noises and flashing lights, living nearby.
