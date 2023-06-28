Allegheny County fire marshal: Leave fireworks to the pros

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown wants to remind people to leave fireworks to the professionals.

He said despite the recent rain, there are still drought conditions and wildfire risks.

"Fireworks and celebrations go together – particularly in the Pittsburgh region," Brown said in a county-issue release Monday. "But fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burn and eye injuries to individuals, and elevate the risk of setting off a wildfire too."

Fireworks start more than 18,500 fire per year and cause an average of $43 million in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

More than 8,500 acres have been burnt across Pennsylvania, the release said.

The release also shared a list of tips if you do plan to set off your own fireworks.